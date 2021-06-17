Short Interest in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Declines By 17.6%

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 492,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the May 13th total of 597,100 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCTI shares. TheStreet cut shares of PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on PCTEL from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get PCTEL alerts:

NASDAQ PCTI traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.85. 246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.18 million, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.32. PCTEL has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 4.41%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

In related news, VP Sumeet Singh Paul sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,576.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PCTEL by 99.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCTEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTEL Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.