Short Interest in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Rises By 37.5%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the May 13th total of 4,320,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

PRVB stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.61. 19,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,292. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $545.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.04.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 407.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 66.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 58.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.