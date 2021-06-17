Short Interest in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Rises By 37.5%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the May 13th total of 4,320,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
PRVB stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.61. 19,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,292. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $545.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.04.
Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 407.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 66.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 58.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.