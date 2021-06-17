Short Interest in Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) Increases By 50.0%

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROSGQ opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Rosetta Genomics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07.

About Rosetta Genomics

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. operates as a genomic diagnostics company worldwide. The company's microRNA technologies based diagnostic tests include RosettaGX Cancer Origin for the identification of the primary site of metastatic cancer; mi-KIDNEY, a kidney tumor classification test for pathology samples; RosettaGX Reveal for the diagnosis of indeterminate thyroid fine-needle aspirate samples; and mi-LUNG diagnostic tests.

