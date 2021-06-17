Short Interest in Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Declines By 33.3%

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Skkynet Cloud Systems stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.50.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.