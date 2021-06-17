Short Interest in Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Declines By 33.3%

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Skkynet Cloud Systems stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc, an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software that includes applications for real-time graphical Web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring.

