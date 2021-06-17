Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Declines By 32.6%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 203,400 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the May 13th total of 302,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 203.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGSNF opened at $14.92 on Thursday. Tgs Asa has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.87.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data.

