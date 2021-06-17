Short Interest in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expands By 47.3%

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the May 13th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $552,818.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,505 shares of company stock worth $10,193,232. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 24,448 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after buying an additional 61,450 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54. The AZEK has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The AZEK will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

