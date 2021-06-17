Short Interest in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Declines By 29.6%

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the May 13th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of The LGL Group stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,381. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 million, a PE ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. The LGL Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 2.79%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The LGL Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 21.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.