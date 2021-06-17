Short Interest in Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Expands By 41.5%

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 594,200 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the May 13th total of 420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 922,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN WRN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.00 and a beta of 2.53. Western Copper and Gold has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Western Copper and Gold from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC grew its position in Western Copper and Gold by 196.8% in the first quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 31,183 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Western Copper and Gold by 19.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 105,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

