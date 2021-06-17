Short Interest in Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Increases By 58.5%

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the May 13th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XROLF opened at $102.75 on Thursday. Xero has a 12-month low of $56.90 and a 12-month high of $118.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.47.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, Xero tax tools, and Xero Cashbook/Ledger.

