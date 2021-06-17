Short Interest in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Increases By 38.7%

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the May 13th total of 49,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.05. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,123.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter worth $384,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 144,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter worth $859,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience during the first quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 202,063 shares in the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yield10 Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

