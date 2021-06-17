Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) Trading Down 38.4% This Week

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 17th. During the last seven days, Shroom.Finance has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar. Shroom.Finance has a total market capitalization of $19.96 million and $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shroom.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00061320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00024069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.71 or 0.00763896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00083827 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00042025 BTC.

Shroom.Finance (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance . The official website for Shroom.Finance is shroom.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

