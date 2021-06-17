Sidoti Initiates Coverage on Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

Research analysts at Sidoti started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.95. The stock had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,942. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.27. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $146.74 and a 1 year high of $198.46.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,965.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.