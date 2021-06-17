SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SILV. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSEMKT:SILV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.65. 655,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,813. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

