SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SILV. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
NYSEMKT:SILV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.65. 655,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,813. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a current ratio of 18.50.
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
