Simon Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWWI) Short Interest Update

Simon Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWWI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWWI opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Simon Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.

About Simon Worldwide

Simon Worldwide, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was operated as a promotional marketing company. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Irvine, California.

