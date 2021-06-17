SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in May

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SITIY opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19. SITC International has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12.

Get SITC International alerts:

About SITC International

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for SITC International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITC International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.