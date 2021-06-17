SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $90.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.91.

NYSE:SLG opened at $80.66 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.39. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 86.6% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,665,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,143,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,939,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,293,000. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

