Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.31. Smith & Wesson Brands reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Smith & Wesson Brands.

SWBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $23.57.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,662. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth $8,544,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 41,420 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

