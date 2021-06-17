Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Snap-on stock traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.35. 4,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,229. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $128.10 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.15.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $538,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $729,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,632 shares of company stock valued at $16,943,066 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

