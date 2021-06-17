SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNC. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.15.

TSE:SNC opened at C$32.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.65 billion and a PE ratio of -6.83. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$17.50 and a 52 week high of C$33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.96.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

