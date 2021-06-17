Sociall Trading Down 32.6% Over Last Week (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 41.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Sociall coin can now be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sociall has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar. Sociall has a market capitalization of $179,310.79 and $95.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sociall Coin Profile

SCL is a coin. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Sociall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

