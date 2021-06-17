Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

SCGLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.59. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

