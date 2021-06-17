SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies, Inc, a finance company, operates an online platform that provides financial services. It offers student loan refinancing, private student loans, personal loans, auto loan refinance, home loans, mortgage loans, and investments, as well as insurance products for renters, homeowners, automobiles, and others.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.