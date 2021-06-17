Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Short Interest Down 15.4% in May

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 972,800 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the May 13th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 293,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

SOHU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Shares of SOHU opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.93. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $683.92 million, a PE ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sohu.com will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 119.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.