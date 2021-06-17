SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 4,684.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,281,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,075,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,835,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after buying an additional 534,800 shares during the period. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,660,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SolarWinds Co. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWI. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

