Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Sonoco Products worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $66.73 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

