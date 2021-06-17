Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.35.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,663 shares during the period. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,696,000 after purchasing an additional 716,013 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462,797 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,720,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 730,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. 663,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,213,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.