S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.31% of S&P Global worth $269,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. TCF National Bank increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.75.

SPGI traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $398.19. The company had a trading volume of 35,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,850. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $381.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $399.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $95.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

