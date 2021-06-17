Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Squarespace’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQSP. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Shares of SQSP opened at $59.73 on Monday. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $42.82 and a 1 year high of $60.62.

In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14. Insiders sold a total of 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391 over the last quarter.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

