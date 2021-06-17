SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.78.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.48 million.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $51,018,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SSR Mining by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,486,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,332 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,375,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,295,000 after buying an additional 1,573,564 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 310.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,993,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after buying an additional 1,507,560 shares during the period. Finally, Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,555,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

