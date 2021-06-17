STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.08 Million

Brokerages forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will post sales of $133.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.20 million to $133.77 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $117.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $548.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.60 million to $550.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $619.41 million, with estimates ranging from $615.76 million to $626.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 71.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 21.6% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,054,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,283,000 after purchasing an additional 138,004 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,610. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $39.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

