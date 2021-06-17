Stakinglab (LABX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1,723.89

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $1,723.89 and approximately $1.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00025512 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000609 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001754 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

