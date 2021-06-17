State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,671 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,720 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,389,000 after buying an additional 1,199,343 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $5,030,000. Hill City Capital LP bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth $1,404,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,960,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,906,000 after acquiring an additional 186,469 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth $841,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 30,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $316,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,666.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $489,250. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $879.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.46.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

