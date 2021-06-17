State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 48.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,520 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,836 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.83. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $457,000.00. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,326.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

