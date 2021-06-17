State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $295,000 Stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 61.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $472.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $29.90.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 32.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $58,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,032.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,242.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,428 shares of company stock valued at $129,043 in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Bancorporation Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA).

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.