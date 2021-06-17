State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $306,000 Holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Tredegar worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tredegar by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,382,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,777,000 after acquiring an additional 295,382 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tredegar by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 97,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tredegar by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 47,102 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tredegar by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 88,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tredegar by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 70,829 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TG opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25. Tredegar Co. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $519.97 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

