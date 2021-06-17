State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 16,969 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,969 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,066,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS opened at $45.78 on Thursday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

