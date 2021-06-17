State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,220 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,428,000 after buying an additional 92,359 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 257,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,248,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 913,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 170,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 642,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $16.12 on Thursday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. The business had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.