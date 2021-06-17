State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $213,000 Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,719 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $23,053,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after buying an additional 482,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,253,000 after buying an additional 408,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 999.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,627,000 after buying an additional 270,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on URBN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 106,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

