State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $244,000 Holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Geospace Technologies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 632,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 278,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 97,575 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,005,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1,239.9% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 24,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Geospace Technologies stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $114.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $23.89 million during the quarter.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

