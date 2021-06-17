State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $298,000 Stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,295 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.10% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRD stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $466.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.39.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,126,026 shares of company stock valued at $12,878,777. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

