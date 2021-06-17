State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 44,362 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,362 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIT opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

