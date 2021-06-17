State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 514 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after purchasing an additional 123,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 460.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.1% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 690,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after buying an additional 27,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $66.03 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $70.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at $705,072.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $820,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

