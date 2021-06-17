State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes $137,000 Position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Information Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of III. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 122,151 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Information Services Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,424,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 231,895 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Information Services Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Information Services Group by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Noble Financial raised their target price on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of III opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $274.16 million, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Information Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding III? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III).

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.