Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 305.0 days.

Stella-Jones stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16.

STLJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Stella-Jones from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

