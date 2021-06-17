Stephen Sadler Purchases 75,000 Shares of Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Director Stephen Sadler purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$60.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at C$8,100,000.

TSE OTEX opened at C$60.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of C$47.95 and a 1 year high of C$64.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.54. The company has a market cap of C$16.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.40.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Open Text to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.00.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

