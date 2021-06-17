Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.27.

SHOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,681 shares of company stock worth $2,486,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOO traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.93. 21,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,169. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.07.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.