SThree (LON:STEM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SThree (LON:STEM) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday.

Get SThree alerts:

Shares of SThree stock opened at GBX 465.50 ($6.08) on Monday. SThree has a one year low of GBX 228.50 ($2.99) and a one year high of GBX 475 ($6.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £621.22 million and a P/E ratio of 37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 413.21.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.