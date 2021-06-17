Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $64.74 on Thursday. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 19,106 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

