Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Atreca Put Options (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,357 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,228% compared to the average daily volume of 191 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31. Atreca has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $25.03.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 416.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 618,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 498,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 328.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 91,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 16.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 63,008 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 754.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 50,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at about $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

