Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Atreca Put Options (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,357 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,228% compared to the average daily volume of 191 put options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.
Shares of Atreca stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31. Atreca has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $25.03.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 416.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 618,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 498,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 328.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 91,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 16.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 63,008 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 754.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 50,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at about $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.
About Atreca
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
