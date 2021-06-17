STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

NYSE:STOR opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.20.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

